You picked them, Baylor! Here are your Lariat Avengers

By Josh Whitney and Rebekah Carter | Marketing Representatives

Spider-Man: Dr. Jonathan Miles — Lecturer, Dept. of Biology





Why do you think you were nominated as Spider- Man?

“Well, I am well known by most of the baristas at Starbucks who expect me to bring in my Spider-Man cup in the mornings. I also try to incorporate fun application problems into my genetics tests where students have to cross various traits of Spider-Man with Green Goblin, so students are well aware of my fondness for the Avenger.”

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

“I recently embarked on a seven to eight-day mission trip as part of the AED Pre-Med Honor Society to the Dominican Republic. There, we helped in the One More Child Global facility in Azua to provide care for children in the area as well as giving our students first-hand medical experience. While it was an incredibly exhausting trip with lots of long nights and early mornings, it was also incredibly rewarding opportunity.”

Do you have a superhero in real life?

“Definitely my dad, who is a deacon at a Catholic church in Illinois, but also was a nuclear physicist. He’s a great example of someone who incorporates his faith and science harmoniously, rather than at odds, and always figures out how to get things done.”

Do you like the superhero you got picked for?

“Ecstatically! I’ve always identified as that nerdy kid, so it was easy to draw parallels with Peter Parker. I really like that Spider-Man has such great powers, but also has a great personally to accompany that, too.”

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

“Spider-Man is definitely “Top Tier,” rivaled only by The Beast from the X-Men. For me, I like The Beast because he’s also a super nerd on the inside. He’s also a geneticist — so that’s a plus.”

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

“Whenever you feel like you’re alone, don’t. There’s always someone going through the same things in life and you should never feel like you’re walking through life alone.”

Dr. Strange: Dr. Michael Foley — Associate Professor of Patristics in Great Texts Program





Why do you think you were nominated as Dr. Strange?

“I have no idea, I didn’t know if it was a physical resemblance or what. I was surprised. In the past, I was told that I looked like Tony Stark so Dr. Strange was a new comparison for me.”

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

“I don’t think that I have done anything remotely resembling a superhero. If there is any comparison between me and Dr. Strange, it is that in my teaching I try to lead my students beyond the material world.”



Do you have a superhero in real life?

“I must confess that I was more a fan of Captain America. I have always looked up to Captain America. I have been blessed to have had many superheroes in my life. My mom, dad, and I had a favorite uncle. My favorite uncle was a homicide detective. “

Do you like the superhero you got picked for?

“I did like it. I had to watch the movie after I was nominated. I did like it. There are so many things I like about the shared Marvel universe. I love how cleverly everything interweaves. What I like at the end of the day is that their cosmology is so incoherent.”

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

“My favorite superhero is Captain America. I like his patriotism, I like his faith in God and I also share his distrust in the United Nations.”

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

“Time is not the enemy.”

Black Panther: Dr. Elon Terrell — Lecturer, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering

Why do you think you were nominated as Black Panther?

“Well, I am African-American. I try to be dynamic, I guess, and this is a dynamic individual. Plus, I’m really into technology and integrating that into my classroom, so maybe that has translated into the whole “Black Panther” suit since it is such a technological masterpiece. Wakanda is also a highly technological country that gets away from the mythology surrounding African-rooted nations being savage, so it’s a good representation of the pride of people of color.”

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

“I’ve done all kinds of really cool engineering experiments over the years for my students. I’ve used a blender to boil water, burned cotton with a piston reassembled several engines, etc..”

Do you have a superhero in real life?

“Yes of course. My dad, who is no longer with us, was one of my greatest superheroes. Also, my mentor Dr. C. Fred Higgs — who is the vice provost of academic affairs at Rice University has always been like a personal superhero for me. He was my adviser when I was doing research as a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon and we’ve just been good friends over the years. And lastly, I can’t forget my wife — who is the superhero of the family, taking care of the kids, being wonderful.”

Do you like the superhero you got picked for?

“Absolutely! This individual is a superhero of color who represents people of color. Both Black Panther and Erik Killmonger represent two sides of the same coin. One having roots in slavery tied with African American heritage, the other being the king of an African nation. It’s interesting because Black Panther’s nation of Wakanda represents a sort of ‘absolute potential’ for African nations that have been stripped of their natural/human resources by outside groups, and what those nations could have looked like a lot sooner had they been left alone.”

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

“Definitely Black Panther for previously expressed reasons, although I admire Iron Man too. As an engineer, it’s fun watching Tony Stark build his suits and constantly violate the first law of thermodynamics and some very fundamental physical principles. I mean, how does all that suit come out of his skin? Where does all that mass come from in his suitcase?”

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

“Just be yourself. Try to understand where you and other people around you come from. Try to walk in their shoes, start some dialogue, and when you do that you will start to heal a lot of the brokenness in the world.”



Thor: Dr. Justin King — Lecturer, Dept. of Baylor Interdiciplinary Core, Dept. of Religion





Why do you think you were nominated as Thor?

“Students can be creative at times and I see a lot of students in the SLC.”

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

“Intervened on a toxic situation at a gas station.”

Do you have a superhero in real life?

“I think there is a lot of them: Martin Luther King Jr., celebrities that are advocates for social justice and equal rights.”

Do you like the superhero you got picked for?

“I like Thor because by definition he is unique and he can do things that only he can do. He has the hammer and nobody can pick up the hammer. This is a skill set, a gift that Thor has and I think it is worthwhile to think about our unique gifts in a world that is defined by diversity. We all have something to offer.”

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

“Spider-Man, Toby Maguire. While all of the superheroes have relatable qualities, Spider-Man is the most realistic. Marvel for me was always greater than DC.”

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

“Defend those who can’t defend themselves.”

Captain Marvel: Dr. Dana Dean — Lecturer, Dept. of Biology









Why do you think you were nominated as Captain Marvel?

“I think my freshmen find it amazing how I’m able to do lightning lectures at 8 a.m. It’s also interesting because during high school, I wanted to be a pilot in the Air Force but I have really bad vision. I tried to do pilot’s lessons, but it was already nerve-racking enough for my mom that I was on the roads [with poor eyesight], there was no way she was going to let me in the sky too. So that’s why I thought it was funny that Captain Marvel happened to come from that same background!”

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

“I think every day that you’re challenging students to face their fears and manage the resources they have has been a kind of a superpower. I’ve also cloned all kinds of animals, including cows, pigs and a cat named Cici who was actually featured in the Biology book Baylor uses!”

Do you have a superhero in real life?

“Only The Lord! I’ve done so much research and so much crazy stuff that the only way I’ve ended up [at Baylor] is by divine path. I always tell my students, even if you think you’re on the path you’re supposed to be on, but you keep getting corrected off that path, that’s probably not your path. You don’t always need to follow what’s hardest. Sometimes The Lord gives you gifts that make your proper path easier, and that’s what you need to follow.”

Do you like the superhero that you got picked for?

“Yes! I was very shocked. I really hope people selected me because of the research I’ve done and the experience I have.”

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

“I think so far my favorite superhero has to be Aquaman after seeing the most recent film. I liked all their weird outfits and that the whole environment was underwater. Also the concept that he could breathe underwater and train underwater was really cool to me.”

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

“If you have a fear that you’re going to get a bad grade, get your booty to Moody and be proactive! Stomp that fear down and use your resources. There’s people like you out there, so don’t be afraid to join a group. Search out your resources, and you always have a place to be when you’re not sure what to do or where to go.”

Captain America: Dr. Ryan Richardson — Associate Chaplain, Director of Worship and Chapel

Why do you think you were nominated as Captain America?

“Probably because at a place like Baylor, because it seems like something that is at the very core of my identity, and Chapel is the very core of what it means to be at Baylor. It is one of the longest-standing traditions at Baylor and since I happen to be at the front, I think that because I am the face of this tradition maybe that’s why? Because I am wholesome and grounded.”

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

“Coach t-ball because that is the hardest thing you will ever have to do in your life, and I do it like a champ.”

Do you have a superhero in real life?

“My wife. She has not only been able to be a competent Chaplin at but Baylor but care for me, the resident Chaplin, and then gave birth to three children, didn’t miss a beat at work and is the only woman out of our four-person family.”

Do you like the superhero that you got picked for?

“Oh heck yeah, because I think Captain America is such a wholesome character who is very grounded and who cares about humanity and goodness and maintaining the goodness of humanity.”

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

“Spider-Man, Miles Morales. He is an inspiring Spider-Man. He is the character that I am going ‘yes!’”

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

“Be kind to yourself.”

Iron Man: Dr. Mark Taylor — Associate Professor of Biology

Why do you think you were nominated as Iron Man?

“I would say my first instinct would be because people think I have a hard outer shell, much like Iron Man does, simply because I think some students are rather intimidated at the beginning of the semester. Once they get to know me, however, they find that I’m really quite easy to get along with and talk to.”

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

“I’ve done four 100-mile bike rides with the last one just a few years ago at the age of 61. I like to push myself to try new things and overcome challenges. My wife and I also just hiked down the Grand Canyon last June, and the very next day we walked another eight miles.”

Do you have a superhero in real life?

“Jesus! I try to pray any time when I think I need some help. Before I go into class, I always pray for the ability to speak in a coherent manner so people can understand what I’m trying to say and glean things. I’m thankful for my health every day. It’s amazing how much people take simple things like just breathing for granted. I try to always rely on His strength to do anything.”

Do you like the superhero that you got picked for?

“Sure! I’m really impressed by the way he always gets thrown around by all these giant villains and always seems to be fine just as long as he’s got that suit. It’s neat that he’s able to talk with that computer, and that when he’s in trouble he’s able to talk to his computer to get him out of any situation — no matter how bad they seem. It’s a lot like that in real life. As long as you hang in there throughout your failures and trials, things are going to seem better in the end.”

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

“Well, I grew up in the 1960s, so the two major superheroes at the time were really Superman and Batman. I like Superman because no matter how criminals try to get him, he was always able to withstand it. But even Superman had a weakness, and I like that because it goes to show that no matter who you look up to (unless it’s God), they’re gonna have some flaws and weaknesses. Nobody’s perfect in every aspect of life, so that can be a bit hopeful for people. Although I would probably never try to lift weights enough to get match that size.”

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

“Don’t view me with a hard outer shell. I’m really not that hard to talk to. You can’t always judge a course by what everybody else says. I’m always here for help.”

Ant-Man: Dr. Paul Zinke — Lecturer, Dept. of Chemistry and Biochemistry





Why do you think you were nominated as Ant- Man?

“I have no idea!”

[Woodway senior Natalie Chamness]: “I think it’s because Ant-Man always cares about his daughters, and Dr. Zinke always cares about his students. There’s also a lot of science that goes into Ant-Man, and Dr. Zinke is definitely a science guy.”

Do you have a superhero in real life?

“My three kids are phenomenal. I got really lucky as a dad. They’re wonderful people who are very good personally and very strong professionally. And they put up with me — which is another good quality.”

Do you like the superhero that you got picked for?

“I do! I like how he starts off in jail and then kind of turns into a good guy.”

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

“I like the Incredible Hulk because he looks like he spends his time in the gym. I would like to be able to do that.”

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

“You probably don’t want any advice from me! I’m very flattered to be nominated, and thank you very much.”



Black Widow: Dr. Natalie Carnes — Associate Professor, Dept. of Religion

Why do you think you were nominated as Black Widow?

It’s either my breathtaking aerial acrobatics or my strict attendance policy. Let’s say both.

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

One time I taught two back-to-back 75-minute seminars with a sick 15-month-old strapped to my body

Do you have a superhero in real life?

Does Minerva McGonagall count? Hermione Granger?

Do you like the superhero that you got picked for?

Sure. But I have some lifestyle recommendations. First and foremost, let her have some real female friends. Why are there so many more male friendships and male-female relationships in superhero movies than there are female friendships?

Who’s your favorite superhero and why?

Probably because she was on television during my adolescence, Buffy Summers (from Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will always have a special place in my heart. She was funny and complicated and, like Angela Chase, broke open the stereotypes of female television characters. She was both athletic and witty, vulnerable and intimidating, a superstar who surrounded herself with friends. I didn’t really identify with her, but I loved the sense she gave me that the possibilities for womanhood were more varied and open than other cultural scripts of the time suggested.

Do you have some parting advice for your fans?

Is the Black Widow a feminist icon or a fantasy of patriarchal desire? Take Feminist Theology and develop super-heroic powers of cultural analysis you need to face such questions! (Full list of classes that count for Women’s and Gender Studies found here: https://www.baylor.edu/ genderstudies/index.php?id=871674)

The Hulk: Johnny Bhojwani — Clinical Assistant Professor, Information Systems





Why do you think you were nominated as Hulk?

I was surprised, hopefully, it is because I am strong and not smashing things.

What is the most superhero-like thing you’ve done in recent memory?

I have had students deal with serious situations and I have helped just by sitting and praying with them and helping them get through it. And leaning on the lord for family situations. Funny: I take out the Garbage and my wife appreciates that.

Do you have a superhero in real life that you look up to?

My spiritual father, who lived an ordinary life but had superhuman qualities, he always took care of his family and the church. Once you left visiting with you, you felt like I can do this and I can take on the world because he just had a way of supporting you and encouraging you.

Do you like the superhero that you got picked for? Why or why not?

It’s flattering that I was even picked but if students see me as someone who is strong in their lived I am very happy to accept that on the other hand always my door to be open. I want to be someone that comes off as approachable.

Who is your favorite superhero? And why?

Ironman because I am with technology and he has a way of approving what he has. He always has this thirst for advancing and creating which very much mirrors what I like doing. Not just the same old every day.

What’s some parting advice you would like to give to your fans?

I appreciate being chosen, I am still fairly new, and although I don’t get to hear what students say it really warms my heart and makes me feel like I am doing something right.