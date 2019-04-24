Lady Bears accept White House invitation

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

The National Champion Baylor women’s basketball team has accepted an invitation to visit the White House on Monday. The event will include a visit from President Donald Trump.

The Lady Bears completed a 37-1 season on April 7 with a thrilling 82-81 title game win over Notre Dame in Tampa, Fla. With the win, Baylor became just the third program to claim three national championships, joining UConn and Tennessee.

This will be the third trip to the White House for Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, who visited following national championships in 2005 and 2012. The Lady Bears met with President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama in their previous visits.