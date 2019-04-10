Brown and Jackson selected in WNBA Draft

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Two Baylor women’s basketball players, fresh off of winning the national championship, were selected in the WNBA Draft on Wednesday night in New York.

Senior center Kalani Brown was selected No. 7 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks while senior guard Chloe Jackson was taken No. 15 overall by the Chicago Sky.

Brown said she’s excited to continue her career on the professional level.

“I’m excited. This is all worth it. It’s a dream come true,” Brown said. “My parents always told me […], ‘Make your own path, make your own legacy,’ and I think I’ve done that here.”

Wednesday marked just the fourth time two Baylor players were selected in the same draft. The last time it happened was 2017 when Alexis Jones was taken 12th and Alexis Prince was selected with the 29th pick.

Brown, a three-time All-American as a Lady Bear, is Baylor’s eighth 1st round pick, joining Jones, Odyssey Sims, Brittney Griner, Bernice Mosby, Sophia Young, Sheila Lambert and Danielle Crockrom. Brown averaged 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.

After graduating from LSU, Jackson transferred to Baylor to play her final season of collegiate eligibility. She hit the game-winning shots in the Final Four and the title game to help Baylor win its first national championship since 2012.

Baylor fans can watch Brown and Jackson in their rookie seasons when the WNBA season begins on May 24.