Having questions about your faith can be good

Have you ever sat and truly thought about Christianity?

No, seriously. Have you ever taken a second to sit and think about the pillars of Christianity and how insane they are? Christians believe that an almighty God came down to Earth in the form of a human being and walked around with the same people he created. He then performed miracles in his human body that only a god can perform and claimed to be the son of the one true God. He was crucified but rose from death three days later. The son of God, Jesus Christ, is said to have physically risen from the dead and walked back on Earth. He then rose to heaven and is said to come back one day and free us from the bondage of sin and take us all to heaven.

When you truly sit down and think about it, Christianity is wild. It’s based upon the belief that while there is a greater deity up in the sky, he cares about you as an individual so much so that he sent his own son to die on your behalf. It’s safe to say that it’s natural to question if this actually happened.

Contrary to popular belief, it can be good to question your faith. It can build a stronger bond between you and God and can build upon the foundation that you already have.

Challenges can bring a stronger bond between you and God, and that’s evident through your own personal life. When there is a challenge between two good friends or two significant others, it usually stings at first; but when they come to a resolution, they come with a stronger bond than what they had to start.

The same can be said for your relationship with God. He doesn’t want you to sit in your questioning and doubt, but to search for answers and to ask him for answers. And when you find those answers, your bond with him grows and you begin to trust again.

In the book of Judges, Gideon asks God to reveal himself to him. Gideon asks God that if what God is really asking him to be true, that he would make the ground wet but leave a fleece that Gideon placed on the ground dry. When Gideon woke up the next morning, the ground around the fleece was wet, but the fleece itself was completely dry (Judges 6:36-40).

Gideon questions God’s promises to him and God graciously answers his question with an answer and that later led to Gideon trusting God as he went into battle with a small army. This illustration proves that God will graciously answer us when we ask him questions or when we question him but we have to truly bring the request to him.

Questioning can be good because it can also help you take ownership of your faith. Oftentimes Baylor students will come to campus holding on to their parent’s faith, and when they arrive on campus, they begin to question their faith. This can be beneficial because when you find the answers you search for, it can help you build the foundation for your own faith.

Whether or not your faith ends up strengthening through questioning faith and having doubts, giving serious thought to your preconceptions about how the world works and who you are in the world can make your convictions stronger or it can change them to something new; both are OK.

Questions lead to answers and can lead to a deeper relationship with God if you treat your questions as a spiritual growth tool.