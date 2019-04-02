Learn when it’s time to shoot your shot

To quote one of the greatest leaders our generation has ever fallen witness to: “’you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take’ —Wayne Gretzky — Michael Scott.” As the semester winds down, it becomes more vital that those of us out there crippled by our own nervousness, awkwardness and self-loathing begin to take aim at the hoop that is agonizingly close to us and shoot your shot.

Of course, telling yourself to shoot your shot and even convincing others to do so is a much easier said than done. It is important to remember, however, to constantly contextualize these matters. Think of it: There is barely over a month left in the semester before a summer break in which anything that can happen with that gal or guy you’re crushing on. For seniors, if you don’t shoot your shot now, you may never be on the same court as your crush again.

The spring also brings along unique aspects that may directly relate to your likeliness to pull off the shot. For example, with nicer weather comes a slew of new date opportunities (mainly outside) that were not available during the cold winter months. At Baylor especially, friends from all different directions are getting engaged and married. For both men and women, this can be a big source of F.O.M.O., greatly enhancing your chances for them to say yes to your date proposition if, for no other reason, they think they’re realizing their ultimate nightmare of being alone forever because they’re not engaged before they’re legally allowed to buy a beer.

In the era we are living in now with all kinds of vague labels such as people “talking” or “hanging out” but not dating, we must also remember that this is a shot we are taking here, not an alley-oop that can be mistaken as a shot when it is really a pass. This is a shot. Ask that special someone out on what can be considered a date, not to watch Netflix or to go to a frat party with your bros. Ask your crush to lunch, to go for coffee or even to study if it’s during finals season. Mainly though, be assertive and clear for what you are asking them for, leave all vagueness that comes when you talk to your friends behind. Possibly the best response you can get (before he or she says yes) is: “like a date?” It gives you two distinct and humorous responses you can deliver. To that, you can say: “Hey you said it, not me” and laugh it off. If you’re humorless, you can just confirm that you do see it as a date and then say something flattering about them explaining why you want to take them out. It really is best to leave all vagueness aside, even though it could lead to embarrassment. Being upfront is worth it in the end.

Furthermore, ask someone out in person whenever possible. Obviously, there are some particular situations in which this isn’t possible, but it looks more impressive to ask someone out in person. It shows real initiative and no fear of failure, no matter how much it is eating you up inside. If he or she sees you doing all of these things and still says no, they aren’t the one for you anyway and whatever audience is around will think more about them being heartless than you getting rejected. It is a no lose situation.

If your crush does end up saying no, however, we can assure you the world will not end. You will have made a good effort, but sometimes life isn’t fair, and that’s it. Chances are, he or she will feel just as awkward around you as you do around them. Once they do say no, though, that’s it. Pushing hard for a date after they already said no to you is something that only works in the movies. In the real world, you’ll just look like a creep who can’t accept your fate.

Even though it is typically more socially acceptable for the male to be asking the female out, it’s more than OK for women to shoot their shot, too. Contrary to popular belief, guys get really nervous and sappy, too. They also talk about their crushes to their friends and fear they may die alone. We should keep breaking these types of societal norms so neither gender is stuck waiting for their crush to ask them out any longer, as there is no more agonizing process than finally asking out that special someone.

So, as March Madness winds down, the stakes are clear. All that remains are you, the ball and the basket. Both Nathan and Lucas Scott once said on “One Tree Hill”: “It means nothing if you can’t hit the shot,” you just have to take it first.