Baylor football hosts annual pro day

Baylor football hosted its annual pro day on Tuesday morning at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility as graduating members of the team showcased their skills in front of NFL scouts.

Offensive linemen Blake Blackmar and Patrick Lawrence, punter Drew Galitz, wide receiver Jalen Hurd, quarterback Jalan McClendon, defensive end Greg Roberts, defensive tackle Ira Lewis, cornerback Derrek Thomas and safety Verkedric Vaughns all participated.

McClendon said it’s a different feeling being able to perform in front of NFL teams who hold the key to your future.

“It’s been bittersweet,” McClendon said. “I’m training for everything I’ve dreamed of ever since I was 7 or 8 years old. That’s been mind-blowing. But, it’s just waiting now. You’re done with pro day. I’ll have some private workouts here and there. But until April 25-27, you’re just waiting and you don’t know where you’re going. So you’re just anxious to see where you end up being.”

The participants tested out in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump test, and bench press, among others, as well as completing various drills to show off their skills.

Some of the notable performances include Hurd running a 4.66 40-yard dash, Roberts checking in with a 34.5-inch vertical and Blackmar completing 32 reps of bench press.

Despite the best 40 time of the day, Hurd said he expected himself to do even better.

“I did not feel good about my 40 today,” Hurd said. “It’s usually in the 4.4 range, but I don’t think I got that one today. I could have got it a little bit better for sure.”

The nine seniors will now prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, starting on April 25. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said the seniors are leaving Baylor’s campus with much more than football experience.

“We don’t want to be a program where guys come here and they leave and they’re the same guy,” Rhule said. “I want guys to leave here much different than they came here. That’s academically, socially and football-wise If they feel prepared, we’ve done our job. It’s not about getting into the NFL, it’s about staying in the NFL and being there a long time.”