Baylor softball looking for a midseason revival

By Noah Torr | Executive Producer

The Baylor softball team has faced their fair share of adversity this season but are looking for a midseason revival.

The Lady Bears sit at 15-17 on the season and are still trying to find their footing after losing key players to injuries like starting pitcher Gia Rodoni. Coming off of last weekend’s series against Oklahoma State, head coach Glenn Moore was worried about his young team.

“We’re not a great team right now and we know that,” Moore said. “I don’t mean to bash the talent that I have; we’re just young.”

Moore said he takes some of the blame but wants to grow this team and at the core of growth is the fundamentals.

“We have to go back to making our warm-up drills more important to us,” Moore said. “Our angle steps, our on deck at-bats and just doing the little things right will help right the ship.”

The odds were stacked against Baylor going into their game against the University of Texas on Wednesday and while they did lose the game, Moore said he was impressed with how his team competed against the ninth best team in the nation.

“We’re asking a lot of this team that’s pretty young and pretty banged up right now and to compete against a top-10 team the way we did I’m proud of the team,” Moore said. “If we play this way this weekend we could get some big wins.”

Starting pitcher Sidney Holman is confident in her team but said they need to make sure they’re making it a competitive game.

“With our defense, as long as we keep improving it will be fine,” Holman. “As long as we can get some runs up on the board.”

The Lady Bears face Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.