Waco woman arrested for killing student in 2016 hit-and-run

By Bridget Sjoberg | Staff Writer

Tammy Blankenship Harlan, 50, has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident killing Baylor student David Grotberg in 2016.

Grotberg, 19, was a sophomore at Baylor and had been riding a bicycle on Franklin Avenue around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a car, which fled the scene.

According to KWTX, an anonymous letter was sent to Waco police in September 2018 stating that Harlan had been speeding and drinking. Investigators were allowed access to Harlan’s phone records, which showed her close proximity to the accident the night Grotberg was struck. Additionally, Harlan filed an insurance claim soon after stating that damage to her vehicle was “the result of running over a stop sign on University Parks Drive.” Damage was determined to be in line with hitting a moving bicycle, KWTX reported.

Baylor continues to mourn the loss of Grotberg, who was involved in activities like Golden Wave Marching Band and Ballroom Dance Society on campus. He was also a member of the Honors Residential College and Baylor Interdisciplinary Core.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Grotberg family,” Baylor said. “We remember David’s life and impact on Baylor.”

KWTX reported that Harlan was released Tuesday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Story to be updated.