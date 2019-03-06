Softball picks up road win over Texas State

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Baylor softball took down Texas State 4-1 on Wednesday in San Marcos behind a solid outing from sophomore pitcher Sidney Holman.

Holman retired the first 10 batters of the game and finished with four strikeouts. She allowed just four hits and one run in six innings pitched.

Freshman infielder Kassidy Krupit’s sixth home run of the season put the Lady Bears up 3-0 in the third inning.

In the top of the sixth, sophomore outfielder Madi O’Neal brought home a runner thanks to an error on a fly ball as Baylor took a 4-0 lead.

Junior reliever Regan Green picked up her second save of the season acting as the closer for the Lady Bears. Green came in with the bases loaded and two outs, but thwarted the Texas State comeback by notching the final out.

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore said the win was an all-around team effort.

“I’m pleased with a lot of things that happened tonight,” Moore said. “We took the momentum early and had solid defense. Sidney Holman was tough. She was on her game with very few mistakes. I thought our offense put some quality at bats together, scored enough runs and were threatening to do more damage throughout the game.”

The Lady Bears will face No. 11 Louisiana at 7 p.m. Monday in Lafayette, La.