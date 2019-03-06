Lariat Picks: What to do during your Waco staycation

With spring break just around the corner, students are solidifying their plans for the cherished week with no classes. Some go on cruises, head home or work throughout the break. However, some students stay in Waco, which might be seen as uneventful or boring. But the Lariat staff members have plenty of ideas of things to do in Waco to make this spring break a “staycation” worth remembering.

The lariat editor-in-chief, Phoenix, Ariz. senior Molly Atchison recommends taking advantage of the free local resources like Cameron Park.

“I love hiking, and Cameron Park has some awesome trails,” Atchison said. “So I’d say pack a picnic and hike to lovers leap.”

Los Angeles senior Mckenna Middleton is the Lariat opinion editor, and she suggested using spring break explore Waco’s artistic side.

“There are so many talented artists and cultural arts centers in Waco Like Cultivate 7twelve and the Waco Art Forum that always have unique, local shows that I wish I had more time to visit,” Middleton said. “A staycation would be the perfect time to support local artists while also having a fun day.”

For the more athletically inclined students participating in a Waco staycation for spring break, the lariat sports editor, Monroe, La. senior Ben Everett suggested enjoying some of Baylor’s upcoming games.

“It’s March, so that means non-stop basketball on TV,” Everett said. “The Baylor men’s and women’s teams play in their respective Big 12 Tournament over spring break as each try to cement their NCAA Tournament seeding. If you want to enjoy some nice Waco weather, Baylor baseball embarks on a 7-game home-stand at Baylor Ballpark, so go out and cheer on a Top 25 baseball team.”

Denver, Colo. sophomore Sarah Asinof is the news editor at that Lariat, and she has a simple recommendation that, if all other plans fail, will leave you feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on the rest of the semester — sleep.

“After this week, I think I want to go into a year long coma,” Asinof said. “So, take some time to sleep off the stress of midterms and come back from break looking and feeling your best.”

Waco has countless activities to make this spring break a memorable staycation. For more ideas, check out this week’s ‘What to do in Waco’ on the arts and life page.