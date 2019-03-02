Police-involved shooting after stabbing on Speight Avenue

By Morgan Harlan | Staff Writer

A man was shot by a Waco police officer who was responding to a disturbance call at the Deluxe Inn, off of I-35. Another man sustained stab wounds in the altercation.

At 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, the Waco Police Department received a disturbance call from the motel, which involved two male individuals.

Waco police officer Garen Bynum said the two males were fighting at the motel when it then spilled into the street on Speight Avenue. Waco police dispatch arrived at the scene, at which point the altercation had become physical.

Bynum said during the physical altercation, one of the male individuals received multiple stab wounds. The dispatching police officer gave commands to the person that was doing the stabbing, and the person failed to comply with the officer. The police officer then fired at the individual.

Both men were transported to Hillcrest Hospital, and their conditions are unknown. The officer involved is not harmed and will be placed on administrative duty.

“Our special crimes unit at the Waco Police Department is conducting a co-investigation with the Texas Rangers,” Bynum said.

Both the administrative duty and investigation is routine procedure for Waco police.

Bynum said that the surrounding area of Speight Avenue is a completely closed crime scene, and there are no safety concerns in the area.