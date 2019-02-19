Mason returns to lineup as Bears complete season sweep of Cyclones

By Kaitlyn DeHaven | Digital Managing Editor

Baylor men’s basketball defeated No. 19-ranked Iowa State 73-69 Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa for a season sweep of the Cyclones.

The Bears took home another win 73-70 against Iowa State on Jan. 8 at the Ferrell Center in the first matchup between the two teams. The Bears have now won eight out of their last 10 games against the Cyclones.

In the first game against Iowa State, sophomore center Tristan Clark suffered a season-ending injury.

There were even more injuries riddling the team on Tuesday as it was unknown whether senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure would be able to play. While McClure had to sit the game out due to a knee injury, Mason was able to contribute largely to the Bears’ win by scoring 14 points despite his toe injury. Baylor head coach Scott Drew said Mason was crucial to the Bears’ win.

“You don’t win without Makai,” Drew said in a post-game television interview on ESPN. “Defensively he does a lot and draws a lot of attention.”

Junior forward Freddie Gillespie, starting in place of the injured Clark, was another strong player for the Bears, shooting 7-for-8 from the field and scoring 14 points. In addition, he had 10 rebounds, giving him the first double-double in his career.

The first half was a close game, with the Bears narrowly holding the lead. By the end of the half, Baylor was in the lead 38-34, thanks to a jumper in the final minute by sophomore forward Mario Kegler.

Baylor held the lead for the majority of the second half, but around the 10-minute mark Iowa State tied it up and took the lead for a minute. The Cyclones made the Bears fight for their win and didn’t let them off easy.

The competition was hot tonight as the Bears and the Cyclones both shot 43 percent, but Baylor out rebounded Iowa State 44-28 and ultimately, the Bears overcame the Cyclones and held on for a 73-69 win.

Freshman guard Jared Butler was hot on the court as the highest scoring player for the Bears. He contributed 17 points to Baylor’s victory and hit 5-of-8 3-pointers.

Iowa State senior forward Marial Shayok was a force to be reckoned with in the second half, scoring 13 points which contributed to his game total of 20.

The Bears look to defeat West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ferrell Center.