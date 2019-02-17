Calling all applicants: campus programming groups accepting new members

By Bridget Sjoberg | Staff Writer

Baylor’s three student campus programming groups — Baylor Activities Council (BAC), Union Board and Student Productions — have begun the process of accepting applications from students interested in being involved in planning Baylor events and activities like All-University Sing, UBreak or Christmas on Fifth Street.

Although all three groups operate under the campus programming umbrella, they all function in different ways to serve the Baylor community. BAC is responsible for planning all-university events, Union Board plans weekly events and activities in the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB) and Student Productions works to help execute top performance events on campus. Applications to apply for these groups are currently available at www.baylor.edu/campusprograms and are being accepted until March 20.

Trussville, Ala., junior Maggie McBride serves as the current president of BAC and said that the group is responsible for the planning and execution of large-scale events on campus like Pi Beta Phi’s Howdy, Asian Student Association’s Lunar New Year and Phi Gamma Delta’s Fright Night. She appreciates BAC for helping to develop leadership skills and teaching her how to work in a professional setting.

“BAC has been incredibly impactful to me by teaching me tangible skills for my career and expanding my boundaries,” McBride said. “I’ve learned so much about how to work in a professional environment, and how to work with groups that share different cultures and viewpoints from my own, which is deeply enriching. BAC is the most formative leadership experience I’ve had at Baylor — I’m grateful for the opportunities it’s opened up to me and the friendships it helped me build.”

McBride said that BAC is looking for new members with a passion for serving the Baylor community and anticipates BAC’s partnerships with various on campus groups this semester.

“We’re looking for people who want to build campus culture and increase their own personal and professional development — BAC is a challenging but deeply rewarding experience,” McBride said. “BAC will work with partners this semester to put on Parranda, Delta Night Live, Gospel Fest and Gateway to India. We already had several successful partner events this year that demonstrated huge growth from last year, and we’re excited to continue on the upward trend.”

Minneapolis, Minn., junior Bevin Mairura serves as the social media and marketing coordinator for Union Board, and she has enjoyed the sense of community she feels working with other group members to plan weekly events like Sundown Sessions and UBreak.

“To me, Union Board means family,” Mairura said. “It works as a well-oiled machine that bridges the gap between students on our campus. We bring life to the SUB during weekends, late nights and Friday mornings with the hopes of building a strong and welcoming community for everyone.”

Mairura hopes to continue communicating Union Board’s goal and to reach a wider audience over the next semester, and is grateful to use her role in utilizing social media to spread information about future events.

“I want everyone on campus to attend a Union Board event at least once during their college career,” Mairura said. “Working as the marketing and social media coordinator for this organization has been a wonderful experience — I’ve been able to pick up new skills and help evaluate the marketing side, which we were lacking in previous years, all while getting creative freedom. It’s really easy working with such an amazing team because they make my work fun.”

Student Productions is involved in the planning and coordinating of campus-wide productions like All-University Sing, After Dark, Pigskin Revue and StompFest.

