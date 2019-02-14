Students need late night spots

An integral part of the college student experience is late nights. The prime time for fellowship and camaraderie is in the wee hours of the morning after a long day of studying at Moody Memorial Library.

Yet, Baylor students have limited options for places to go. With the recent closing of IHOP on South Fourth Street, Baylor students lost one of the few late night establishments within walking distance from campus.

Especially for underclassmen, many of whom do not have cars and are too young to go to bars, having a go-to hang out spot would enrich their college experience.

An alternative weekend activity is provided through Sundown Sessions, free activities every Friday and Saturday night hosted in the Bill Daniels Student Center. From movie watch parties to painting studios, Student Activities offers a great weekend night activity option for students. However, sometimes it is refreshing to go off-campus.

Domino’s Pizza, Denny’s, Whataburger, In-N-Out Burger and other fast food restaurants on the other side of the highway are open past 11 p.m. However, these restaurants offer exclusively fast food, and students would benefit from healthier options.

Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits stays open as late as 1 a.m. and Cricket’s Grill & Draft House until 2 a.m. These locations are both over 1.5 miles from campus, and are not desirable for relaxed hang outs.

The ideal addition would be a 24-hour diner or Waffle House near campus, a place accommodating for larger groups and where it was socially-acceptable to stay for extended periods of time. The few late night options that exist do not have an atmosphere that encourages leisurely student meetups.

Last year, a bill called “Let There Be Waffles” was proposed in Baylor Student Government to petition for a Waffle House to be built in the Waco-area. The nearest location is an hour away in Corsicana. The bill received a majority of votes, but a franchise has yet to be built.

Students need an off-campus equivalent of the Garden Level of Moody, where food, socialization and procrastination intersect.