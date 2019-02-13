Softball downs UTSA 4-1 to close out six game road trip

By Kaitlyn DeHaven | Digital Managing Editor

No. 16-ranked Baylor softball defeated the UTSA Roadrunners 4-1 Wednesday evening in San Antonio to close its six-game road trip.

For the Lady Bears (4-2), freshman third baseman Kassidy Krupit was the top player of the night with two hits and one of Baylor’s four runs.

Freshman shortstop Kaitlin Lopez led the way for UTSA, scoring the Roadrunners’ only run of the night.

The first inning started out slowly with neither team scoring a run, but the game quickly sped up when Krupit slammed a home run to put the Lady Bears up 1-0 in the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the second, Lopez hit a home run to tie the game at one apiece.

In the third inning, Baylor extended their lead by one when freshman center fielder Lou Gilbert hit an RBI single and junior second baseman Nicky Dawson scored.

The Roadrunners came close to tying it up in the fourth inning when Lopez notched a double and brought UTSA senior second baseman Hailey Garza to third, but junior catcher Kylea Nix struck out before the team could make a run.

In the sixth inning, the Lady Bears continued their lead by scoring two more runs, bringing the score to 4-1. The first of the two points came from sophomore catcher Hannah Thompson, who singled, allowing junior first baseman Goose McGlaun to score. Junior right fielder Maddison Kettler scored the final run of the game by grounding out to right base, which allowed Krupit to advance to second and sophomore relief pitcher Alyssa Avalos scored.

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore said that tonight’s game was a great chance to experiment while also taking home the midweek win.

“This was a good midweek game,” Moore said. “We were able to work all of our pitchers and experiment a little. Anytime you can do that and still get the win you become a better team.”

The Lady Bears will face their next two opponents, Sam Houston State and Southern Mississippi, Friday at Getterman Stadium