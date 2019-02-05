February Additions to Hulu

By

February 1

Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Record of Grancrest War: Complete Season 1 (Aniplex)

A View to Kill (1985)

The Animal (2001)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

Bad Santa (2003)

Barefoot (2014)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bounty (1984)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Capote (2005)

Chaos (2005)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Delta Farce (2007)

Dr. No (1962)

Equilibrium (2002)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Flesh + Blood (1985)

Foolish (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Freedomland (2006)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Hairspray (1988)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

How to Deal (2003)

Kingpin (1996)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Licence to Kill (1989)

The Madness of King George (1994)

Marathon Man (1976)

Metro (1997)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moonraker (1979)

Moonstruck (1987)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Next Day Air (2009)

Old Fashioned (2014)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

The Royal Tenenbaums (1997)

Space Jam (1996)

The Secret Garden (1993)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Toybox (2018)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Three Kings (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomcats (2001)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Unforgettable (1996)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

February 2

Cabin Fever (2016)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

February 3

Legion: Complete Season 2 (FX)

February 4

Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Dog Days (2018)

Experimenter (2015)

February 5

Paid in Full (2002)

February 8

PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

February 9

The Preppie Connection (2016)

February 10

The Song (2014)

February 11

All Square (2018)

February 14

False Flag: Complete Season 2 (Keshet)

Zac & Mia: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness)

February 15

Bondi Harvest: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Jamie’s Quick and Easy: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Fremantle)

Next (2007)

February 16

Proven Innocent: Series Premiere (FOX)

A Perfect Day (2016)

February 17

The Party (2018)

February 18

Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special (NBC)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

February 20

Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 3 (IFC)

February 23

Death Wish (2018)

February 25

Archer: Danger Island: Complete Season 9 (FX)

Every Day (2018)

The School (2018)

February 26

The Enemy Within: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

February 27

World of Dance: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Tickled (2016)

February 28

Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Digging for Fire (2015)

The Guilty (2018)