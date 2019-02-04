Residence of six Pi Kappa Phi’s robbed for third time

By Morgan Harlan | Staff Writer

An alleged robbery was reported on Monday morning at the residence of six male Baylor students. According to the residents, on Sunday night, while they were asleep, someone broke into the house and stole an Xbox, all of the Xbox games and a suitcase full of clothes.

Cloquet, Minn. senior Christian Pritchett said that four of the six roommates have lived there since their sophomore year, and this is their third reported robbery.

In June 2017, Pritchett and some of his roommates were playing basketball in the area behind their house when they saw a man walk across their driveway with a laptop in his hands. When Pritchett and his roommates approched the man, he took off in a sprint around a neighboring house. The man left the laptop in a tree branch and ran away once Pritchett found the laptop. Pritchett called the police, and the suspect was found ten minutes later.

Kansas City senior Boston Henry lives at 1608 James Ave.

“The policeman that filed the report told us that almost 100 percent of the of the robberies in this area are students just leaving something unlocked, as a burglar really doesn’t want to go through the effort of forced intrusion,” Henry said.

All of the robberies have involved the stealing of electronic devices. The residents of the house are all active members of Pi Kappa Phi.

The address of this location has since been removed on Feb. 5, 2018 at 8:06 a.m. to protect the residents of the household.