Super Bowl LIII staff picks

The biggest event in all of sports is just two days away. The AFC Champion New England Patriots face off against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots are making their third straight Super Bowl appearance while the Rams return to the big stage for the first time since 2002.

Check out our staff picks for winner, score and MVP of the big game:

Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Winner: New England Patriots

Score: 27-24

MVP: Sony Michel, RB

Jessika Harkay | Sports Writer

Winner: Los Angeles Rams

Score: 24-20

MVP: Todd Gurley, RB

DJ Ramirez | Sports Writer

Winner: New England Patriots

Score: 30-21

MVP: Sony Michel, RB

Kaitlyn DeHaven | Digital Managing Editor

Winner: New England Patriots

Score: 31-25

MVP: Tom Brady, QB

Noah Torr | Executive Producer

Winner: New England Patriots

Score: 31-24

MVP: Tom Brady, QB