Baylor Police Department expands their escort service

Morgan Harlan | Staff Writer

The Baylor University Police Department has expanded its popular security escort program by adding two hours of service. The security escort program will now be running from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.

The security escort program offers safe rides to Baylor’s students, staff and visitors. Anyone who is on campus can call to get a ride from a Baylor security officer.

Baylor Chief of Police Brad Wigtil said the time of highest demand for the security escorts is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. In addition, Tuesdays through Thursdays are the busiest days for the escort. One of the most popular spots on campus for escort pick-ups is to and from Moody Memorial Library, he said.

BUPD has an extended patrol response area, EPRA, that extends between La Salle Avenue and Highway I-35, and then down to 17th Street. The security officers will drive students from campus to their off-campus apartments and houses.

“It’s a safety concern and we want to take care of our students,” Wigtil said.

Wigtil said the escort program is mainly aimed for safety of students and safety is the most important concern. Before the expanded hours, there was a supervisor and six security officers on duty from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wigtil moved three of the six officers to start at 9 p.m. to offer access to more rides.

“We want great service and we are all about giving great service to our community,” Wigtil said. “I want people to take advantage of it and I don’t want to discourage anyone from using the program.”

Houston freshman Andreea Loghin uses the escort service frequently because of her job at the Roundup yearbook.

“After all the unfortunate events that have happened at Baylor, I don’t want to put myself at risk by walking alone at night,” Loghin said. “The escort service has been a life saver because I do not like to walk alone at night.

The escort program originally started with transporting riders in golf carts. Wigtil implemented a new system after he became chief of police by transitioning from golf carts to sedans. BUPD currently has two sedans they designated to be escort vehicles.

The officers keep track of how many security escort calls they receive through , Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD). The officers get the name, phone number, and location of the caller for pick up. The dispatchers will call when they arrive to the location so riders don’t have to wait outside for the security escort.

Other free transportation services include a shuttle bus option. The Baylor University Shuttle (BUS) is available from 7:25 a.m. to 5:25 p.m, Monday through Thursday. In addition, the after-hours route, offers shuttle rides from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

To request a security escort from BUPD, call 254-710-2211. To learn more information about the program visit their website.