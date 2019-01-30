Three rapes reported at South Russell

By Morgan Harlan | Staff Writer and Sarah Asinof | News Editor

Baylor University has assured South Russell residents that they are assessing the three cases of rape that were reported to the hall earlier this week.

According to the Baylor Police crime log, the rapes occurred on Dec. 2, Jan. 19, and Jan. 20. All of the cases were officially entered into the crime log on Jan. 28.

“These incidents are all related and involve the same individuals,” according to the crime log.

According to a Baylor media spokesperson, “The rape charges fall under Title IX jurisdiction, and all information regarding the case is confidential.”

On Jan. 31, Baylor officials sent an email to South Russell residents addressing the rape allegations.

“Please be assured that we have assessed the threat and addressed the situation according to our established policies and procedures. Title IX will continue to monitor the situation,” the email said.

Baylor Chief of Police Brad Wigtil said the incident was reported to the Title IX office.

All reported crimes on Baylor’s campus must be entered in the Baylor crime log in coordination with Federal Clery Act requirements. Baylor media spokesperson said that The Clery Act reporting requirements do not make a distinction between whether the reported allegations are true or unfounded but requires that all reported crimes be recorded and included in the daily crime log.

Updated on January 31, 2019 at 8:23 p.m.