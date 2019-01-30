No. 1 Baylor scrapes past Oklahoma State

By Kaitlyn DeHaven | Digital Managing Editor

No. 1-ranked Baylor women’s basketball defeated Oklahoma State 66-58 Wednesday night in Stillwater, Okla., to move to 18-1.

This is the Lady Bears’ first win since gaining the No. 1 ranking on Monday and was Baylor’s sixth-straight win over OSU.

A back-and-forth first half saw the Lady Bears pull ahead for a slim 29-27 lead at halftime.

The Cowgirls controlled the pace in the third quarter to take a 48-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Baylor junior forward Lauren Cox sparked a run late in the third quarter and scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Lady Bears.

Cox and junior guard Juicy Landrum were the big players of the game, keeping the Cowgirls on their toes with a combined 31 points.

Oklahoma State freshman guard Ja’Mee Asberry led the way for the Cowgirls with 22 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.

By out-rebounding the Cowgirls 49-31, the Lady Bears continued their streak of out-rebounding every opponent this season.

The No.1-ranked Lady Bears face Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.