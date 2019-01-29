Bears receive commitment from nationally-ranked kicker

By Jessika Harkay | Sports Writer

Nationally ranked kicker Noah Rauschenberg committed to join Baylor football Tuesday morning.

Ranked the 24th best kicker by 247 sports, Rauschenberg was 10-16 in field goals (62.5 percent), and 52-54 (96.3) on extra points during the 2018 season. In comparison, junior kicker Connor Martin made 15-24 field goals (62.5 percent) and 40-44 (90.9 percent) extra points in 2018.

Not only does Rauschenberg have consistent kicking statistics, but he also brings a strong leg — holding a long of 54 yards last season. Standing at over six feet and nearly 200 pounds, Rauschenberg said he is known for his strong leg.

“I sometimes hear from opposing coaches,” Rauschenberg told Newsok. “They always say they have fun watching my film, or wish they had a kicker with a leg as big as mine. It’s cool.”

With school records and national eye-catching statistics backing up Rauschenberg’s ability, Baylor wasn’t the only school interested in him. Rauschenberg unofficially met with Texas Tech, Rice University, and multiple times with the University of Arkansas, even attending a camp in Fayetteville, Ark.

Rauschenberg announced his commitment to Baylor on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

“Without God, there is no way I’d be in the position I am today,” Rauschenberg said. “I’m so blessed and honored to say that I have committed to Baylor University. Thank you to Coach Rhule, Coach Siravo and the rest of the Baylor football staff for giving me an opportunity to continue my academic and athletic [journey] for Baylor and fulfill my dreams of playing in the NFL.”

Baylor football returns Aug. 31 at home against Stephen F. Austin at McLane Stadium.