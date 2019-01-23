I-35 Closes for Forrest Street bridge Construction

The Texas Department of Transportation, TxDOT, announced that both lanes traveling north and south on Interstate 35 will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. on Thursday as the contractor continues work on the Forrest Street U-turn bridge.

Also, the MLK and University Parks intersections under I-35 will be closed during the construction.

Students received emails Tuesday night through the Baylor News Flash system notifying them about the I-35 main lane closing and encouraging them to plan alternate routes while the interstate is closed.

Loop 340 will be another option for travel during the closure of the I-35.

The northbound traffic will detour off I-35 at Exit #335C/MLK Boulevard and then re-enter the interstate near US 84/Bellmead Drive while the southbound traffic will detour off I-35 at a temporary exit near Elm Avenue and re-enter the interstate at University Parks Drive.

Drivers should plan alternate routes to get from one side of the I-35 to the other and in order to avoid the traffic caused by these changes.

However, TxDOT reported that signs addressing the closures will be visible to traffic.

The changes in traffic will be similar to last September when the both mainlanes of I-35 were closed for the construction on the same bridge.