Sexual assault suspect out on bail

By Morgan Harlan | Staff Writer and Sarah Asinof | News Editor

Christopher Brian Darby, 20, a former student at Baylor, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of sexual assault. Wednesday afternoon Darby was released on a $10,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged incident happened on Sept. 7, 2018, at a house party in the area of South Second Street and Gurley Lane in Waco. The woman who said she was assaulted met Darby at a party and had consumed several alcoholic beverages that evening. The affidavit states that the night of the party the woman spent the night with Darby in his bedroom and the next morning the victim woke up with blood on her as well as blood on Darby’s hand.

The victim’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) showed the woman had injuries consistent with sexual assault. Furthermore, Darby’s DNA was found on her body. According to the affidavit, the police have a copy of a text message where Darby admitted he tried to have sex with the victim but he was too drunk.

Darby turned himself in on Jan. 20.

According to Darby’s Linkedin profile he was a Finance and MIS major but was not registered for classes this semester.

Updated on Jan. 24 at 8:07 p.m.