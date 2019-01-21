How to actually keep your New Year’s resolutions

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

A new year has begun, and so have New Year’s resolutions. Studies by Psychology Today show that 71 percent of people make it their New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier and exercise, however, 80 percent of people don’t keep these resolutions past February.

Van Smith-Davis, assistant wellness director at the McLane Student Life Center shared some advice on how students can stay consistent with their resolutions this year.

“Find a buddy to work out with because an accountability partner is so great,” Smith-Davis said. “Write down what it is you are going to be doing [at the gym].”

Smith-Davis also said mental health is connected to your physical health, citing research that shows students with a 3.5 GPA or higher are three times more likely to work out than students who do not work out.

Working out physically, however, is only one aspect of staying fit in 2019. Regina Mastin, register dietitian at the SLC, said students who want to change their eating habits should be conscious about what goes in their body.

“It is really important you do not skips meals because if you get too hungry later on in the day that’s when you have the tendency to over eat,” Mastin said. “Fruits and vegetables are two of the things that most students do not get enough of.”

Mastin said good snacks to eat throughout the day can be an apple and peanut butter, a banana, dried fruit or a granola or protein bar.

If you are looking for a resource to eat healthier and receive nutrition education, Baylor offers a Peer Nutrition Education Program. This can help students develop and implement healthy eating habits, learn basic nutrition principles, receive a dietary analysis and start plans for healthy weight goals. For more information, visit the Baylor Wellness website.