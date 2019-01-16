Lady Bears blow by Kansas in midweek road matchup

Kaitlyn DeHaven | Digital Managing Editor

No. 2-ranked Baylor women’s basketball defeated the University of Kansas 94-68 Wednesday night in Lawrence, Kan., to move to 4-0 in Big 12 Conference play.

Although the Jayhawks were coming off a win against their rival, K-State, their momentum didn’t transfer onto the court Wednesday. The Lady Bears quickly grabbed the lead within the first few minutes of the game, leading the charge 29-15 in the first quarter.

Baylor senior guard Chloe Jackson had a big performance for the Lady Bears, scoring 20 points and knocking down one of Baylor’s two 3-pointers. Jackson also led all players with seven rebounds.

The Lady Bears dominated the first half and took a 53-36 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Kansas came out fighting and kept up with the Lady Bears, scoring 23 points to Baylor’s 21.

The Lady Bears only scored two 3-pointers in the game – one by Jackson and the other by junior guard Juicy Landrum. Kansas, on the other hand, knocked down 14 3-pointers, 11 of which were by sixth-year guard Jessica Washington and senior guard Kylee Kopatich.

The Lady Bears wrapped up the win by outscoring the Jayhawks 20-9 in the final quarter. Baylor has now won 27 straight games against Big 12 opponents.

Baylor returns home to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Ferrell Center.