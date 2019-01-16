Lady Bears blow by Kansas in midweek road matchup

Kaitlyn Dehaven
Baylor junior forward Lauren Cox rebounds against Kansas center Bailey Helgren during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

Kaitlyn DeHaven

No. 2-ranked Baylor women’s basketball defeated the University of Kansas 94-68 Wednesday night in Lawrence, Kan., to move to 4-0 in Big 12 Conference play.

Although the Jayhawks were coming off a win against their rival, K-State, their momentum didn’t transfer onto the court Wednesday. The Lady Bears quickly grabbed the lead within the first few minutes of the game, leading the charge 29-15 in the first quarter.

Baylor senior guard Chloe Jackson had a big performance for the Lady Bears, scoring 20 points and knocking down one of Baylor’s two 3-pointers. Jackson also led all players with seven rebounds.

The Lady Bears dominated the first half and took a 53-36 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Kansas came out fighting and kept up with the Lady Bears, scoring 23 points to Baylor’s 21.

The Lady Bears only scored two 3-pointers in the game – one by Jackson and the other by junior guard Juicy Landrum. Kansas, on the other hand, knocked down 14 3-pointers, 11 of which were by sixth-year guard Jessica Washington and senior guard Kylee Kopatich.

The Lady Bears wrapped up the win by outscoring the Jayhawks 20-9 in the final quarter. Baylor has now won 27 straight games against Big 12 opponents.

Baylor returns home to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Ferrell Center.

