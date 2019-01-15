Netflix: January 2019

January 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
Comedians of the World
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
January 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4
And Breathe Normally
Call My Agent!: Season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
January 9
GODZILLA The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10
When Heroes Fly
January 11
Friends from College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
Solo
The Last Laugh
January 15
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 16
American Gangster
January 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18
Carmen Sandiego
Close
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Girl
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
January 21
Justice
January 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
January 25
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2
January 27
Z Nation: Season 5
January 29
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
The Incredibles 2