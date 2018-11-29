IFC competition brings in clothing donations for those in need

By Maddie Gee | Reporter

During the holiday season, multiple organizations, including some ata Baylor, do what they can to give those in need necessary items to have a great holiday season. Thursday in the Bill Daniel Student Center, the Inter-Fraternity Council on campus hosted a clothing drive to help those in the Waco community.

“The main goals of IFC are to use our platform to support and serve our community. This is shown through our chapters philanthropy and service efforts, like this clothing drive. Additionally, IFC aims to create a culture of unified fraternities that work together to accomplish common goals,” said IFC president and Carpentersville junior Cameron Wilson.

The IFC has a mission of not only bringing together the different fraternities on campus, but the Baylor community and beyond.

The clothing drive hosted yesterday is just one of the numerous events that the IFC organizes each year.

“The goal of the clothing drive is to bring our chapters together to support the Salvation Army and their mission of helping those in need. The clothing drive is unifying all of the chapter to work together towards a common goal …This is the first time we have hosted this event, but I believe this will become a regular tradition for IFC,” Wilson said.

The IFC works at some of the biggest events on campus, including the yearly Traditions Rally.

“Some of our on campus events are the Traditions Rally, Niche Crawfish Boil, and our largest outreach is probably during Late Night or our IFC showcase,” IFC vice-president of activities and Castro Valley junior Donato Catrina said.

Their events also include UNITE service event (all chapters came together for a service project last semester), Donuts and Dialogue (men in mental health discussion), fall/spring recruitment and advisor appreciation events, according to Wilson.

In the future, Wilson said the IFC hopes to be able to host more events to being together everyone on Baylor’s campus and in the city of Waco, not just the on-campus fraternities.

“Next semester we plan on starting a New Member Education program hosted by IFC, as well as another UNITE Service event. Our goals are to continue having a significant impact on our community, support our Greek and non-Greek organizations in ways we have not previously, and continue to highlight all the significant impacts that Greek life contributes to this campus,” Wilson said.