Benefits for students living on campus after freshman year

By Caroline Yablon | Reporter

As the end of the semester is approaching, students are thinking about where they are going to live next school year. Many students leave the dorms after their freshman year, while others decide to stay.

According to Charlie Foster, student outreach coordinator of Baylor Campus Living & Learning, there are many benefits to students living on campus.

Foster said living on campus can lead students to succeeding academically.

“With the abundance of resources at their fingertips, students are given a better opportunity to get into successful study habits and patterns,” Foster said.

Another benefit he mentioned is the uniqueness that a residence hall gives to students by living communally with other students of their same age and stage of life.

“This is a great way for students to build a community that will stick with them beyond college,” Foster said.

Lubbock junior Claire Harvey has lived on campus all three years –– freshman and sophomore year at Memorial and this year at Brooks Flats. She said that she has found a very supportive community of friends in her hall.

“I was nominated for homecoming queen, and [they] all came to the parade and cheered for me and I didn’t know that they were doing that. So things like that, they really care what you’re doing,” Harvey said.

For students who are considering living on campus and are in process of deciding what residence hall would best fit them, Foster encourages students to look at their options in two ways: the type of community they are wanting and their desired room type.

Foster also said an opportunity for current and potential students to know what hall fits them best is to attend the many events halls host throughout the year.

“Some of the Residential Colleges have specialized events for their current and potential residents to take a look at the hall, choose their room and find a roommate for the upcoming year,” Foster said

For students still in the process of deciding to live in a dorm, house or apartment, Harvey compared Brooks Flats to living in an apartment, but with a community atmosphere.

A few aspects of living on campus that have been beneficial for Harvey are not having to commute or trying to constantly find parking.

“I woke up today five minutes before class and still made it,” Harvey said.

When it comes to money, living on campus can more often than not be more expensive than living in a house or apartment, but Harvey said a student is really paying for convenience and security more than anything.

Harvey said with her scholarships, she is paying $5,500 per semester, whereas an apartment at U Pointe on Speight according to their website can start at $529 per month, which is roughly $2645 per semester. With that, a student will have to decide on what is worth more: convenience or more space or cost.

For more information on residence halls, navigate to the CL&L website, or contact living@baylor.edu with any questions.