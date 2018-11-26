Children found after reported kidnapping

A reported kidnapping at Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place in Cameron Park on Monday turned out to be a misunderstanding between family members, Waco police confirmed Monday night.

The police received a report that a woman was seen putting children into the trunk of her car. The children were later found unharmed in Bell County.

An investigation took place that involved the Waco Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported by the Waco Police Department’s official Facebook account, listing specific information and urging any Waco citizens with information relating to the case.

According to the original Facebook post, the vehicle in the incident was “occupied by two white females” when it left the scene it was last spotted. The post said that the driver was described as a woman in her late 30s. The Facebook posts were signed by Sgt. Patrick Swanton of Waco P.D.

“At least one of the women was seen putting two, possibly three children into the trunk of the vehicle and telling them to be quiet,” the first post said.

The vehicle was an “older model, light blue, possibly four-door-Toyota,” according to Waco Police’s Facebook. The incident where the kids were seen being shoved into a trunk was at Miss Nellie’s Pretty Park Place in Cameron Park.

“They were located in the Bell County area with the assistance of the Bell County S. O,” Swanton said on Facebook. “Our investigation into the matter is on going. No additional details will be released at this time.”

Additional details will be available online with more updates to come.