Signing day roundup: Soccer, men’s golf, women’s basketball ink key recruits

By Ben Everett | Sports Editor

National signing day saw three Baylor sports teams add key recruits into the fold moving forward. Women’s basketball added just one recruit while men’s golf signed four and soccer signed six.

The Lady Bears will have Prosper native Jordyn Oliver on the team next year after the 5-foot-10-inch guard signed her national letter of intent today. Head coach Kim Mulkey said Oliver, who is ranked as the No. 11 overall recruit nationally, has been a Baylor commit since 2016.

“Jordyn has been committed to us since her sophomore year, and she and her family are people of their word and kept their commitment,” Mulkey said. “That, to me, shows her character and what she’s all about. Her skills speak for themselves which is why she is one of the top prospects in the nation, and we are blessed to have a top prospect from our home state in Texas.”

Baylor soccer added six new members: Rochester Hills, Mich., goalkeeper Maya Bellomo; Carrollton, Texas defender Marissa Gray; Southlake, Texas defender Tara Sumer; Southlake defender Madeline Bryant; San Jose, Calif., forward Elizabeth Kooiman and Bend, Ore., midfielder Michaela Gorman. Head coach Paul Jobson said he and the soccer coaching staff have put an emphasis on continuing to sign great soccer players.

“We are really excited about this group,” Jobson said. “My staff has worked extremely hard to make sure we not only sign great soccer players, but great people and great students. We are looking forward to getting this group on campus and can’t wait to see the impact they will make here as well.”

Baylor men’s golf brings four new players to the team: Johnny Keefer from San Antonio, the No. 10 overall recruit; Tyler Isenhart from Geneva, Ill., the No. 29 overall recruit; Luke Dossey from Austin, Texas, the No. 57 overall recruit, and Scout McNealy from Portola Valley, Calif. Dossey is the younger brother of current Baylor junior golfer Cooper Dossey. Head coach Mike McGraw said the group is not only talented, but also good representatives of Baylor.

“I am really excited about this group of players,” McGraw said. “These are not only great players, but they’re also great young men who will represent Baylor well on the course, in the classroom and in the community.”