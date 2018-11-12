Volleyball defeats Texas Tech for sixth straight win

Francesca Maietta | Reporter

Baylor volleyball dominated Texas Tech in Lubbock on Monday night, running away with a 3-1 win to claim their sixth straight win.

In the first set, the Bears took the lead but Texas Tech caught up to them and they tied at 10. Blocks by Baylor junior middle blocker Shelley Fanning, sophomore outside hitter Yossiana Pressley and sophomore setter Hannah Lockin put Baylor in the lead 15-12. Texas Tech called for a timeout at 22-19 with the Bears on top. A final team block had the Bears taking the first set 25-22.

Freshman defensive specialist Shanel Bramschreiber opened the second set with an ace giving the Bears an advantage. A solo block by Pressley brought the score to a tie at 13. After Fanning slammed a kill the Bears took the lead by one point, 15-14. An overpass kill by junior outside hitter Gia Milana forced a Red Raider timeout. Texas Tech took the lead and the Bears faced set point. Baylor dropped set two 25-23 as the Red Raiders tied up the match at one apiece.

The Bears took the lead in the third set, and Pressley’s 10th kill of the match called for a Tech timeout at 10-5. The Bears notched their 10th block of the night as they took a 17-10 lead. The Red Raiders got an ace to pull within three, which called for a Baylor timeout. A Baylor block closed out the third set 25-20, which put the Bears back in the lead at 2-1.

Bramschreiber hit a season-high of three aces to start off the fourth set which put the Bears in the lead 11-7. A kill by Fanning left Baylor with an 18-12 lead. Pressley collected yet another kill and the Red Raiders recorded multiple service errors as the Bears took the fourth set 25-17 to clinch the match at 3-1.

Fourteen blocks and 32 combined kills from Fanning and Pressley attributed to the Bears’ victory. Baylor is now 6-0 in the second half of Big 12 Conference play and only trails Texas in the Big 12 standings.

The Bears are set to face the Big 12-leading Longhorns at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center.