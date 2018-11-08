What to do in Waco Nov. 9-10

Friday, Nov. 9

Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala | 6:30 p.m. | Waco Convention Center | Free | The art show will feature art from the “40 top fine artists” from around Central Texas and the country.

“Once” | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $18 tickets for students | The show tells the story of a vacuum repairman searching for his big break. For a full list of performances, visit wacocivictheatre.org

Steppin’ Out Kick-off Celebration | 3-6 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center Bowl | The Steppin’ Out Committee is kicking off its weekend of service with free shirts and food for the first 200 people. There will be games and prizes.

Penny & Sparrow with Joy Oladokun | 8 – 10 p.m. | $22 tickets, $62 VIP | Common Grounds | The duo will perform on the backyard stage of Common Grounds.

“Good Burger” showings | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board will host two showings of the movie, the first at 9 p.m. and the second at 11 p.m., as a part of their Sundown Sessions. The gameroom will also be open with blacklight bowling, pool, ping pong and more.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Steppin’ Out Day of Service | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Locations vary around Waco | Over 2,100 students and staff from more than 90 Baylor organizations will be serving in the Waco community.

Waco Farmer’s Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | The weekly event features a wide variety of vendors.

Cosmic Mini Golf | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board will host its weekly Sundown Session. This week features mini golf. The game room will also be open with blacklight bowling, pool, ping pong and more.

