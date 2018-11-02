Man killed crossing I-35

By Harry Rowe | Staff Writer

72-year-old Donald Sanford was struck and killed by a car on I-35 Thursday night around 8 p.m. The person driving the vehicle was not charged with any crimes.

Waco police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said at least one vehicle had to swerve to keep from hitting the male who was in the roadway. A second vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion that was traveling south, struck Sanford as he was in the roadway. The female driver of the Ford suffered non-life threatening injuries due to the collision. She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“Dispatchers had initially received a report of a male, believed to have been intentionally walking into the Interstate traffic in the area,” said Waco police chief Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

At this point in the investigation, Swanton said criminal charges are not being filed, as Sanford was clearly in the vehicles lane of traffic and was wearing dark clothing. It is unknown why Sanford was walking in the interstate traffic lanes.