Baylor’s Give Light campaign to create new campus visitor’s center

By Bridget Sjoberg | Staff Writer

On Thursday, Baylor officially introduced its new Give Light campaign, a philanthropic effort that received donations of over $540 million in a “silent phase” (a time period where donations were being accepted before the campaign went public) and ultimately met a university goal of reaching $1.1 billion.

Give Light is part of Baylor’s recent academic strategic plan Illuminate, which seeks to accomplish goals like creating an “unambiguously Christian educational environment” and a “transformational undergraduate education,” among others.

Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone hopes Give Light and the larger Illuminate plan continue to impact campus life in a positive way and offer support for students and other members of the Baylor community.

“I can’t imagine a more fitting moment to launch this testament to Baylor’s bright future than on the eve of our homecoming celebration,” Livingstone said in a recent email to the Baylor community. “I look forward to sharing more about Give Light with you in the coming months as we launch new initiatives and celebrate all who give their light to support Baylor’s future.”

A particularly notable contribution was made by Baylor alum and Oracle CEO Mark Hurd and his wife Paula. The donation will be used to create the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, which will be located on University Parks Drive.

“The Hurd Welcome Center is slated to be a 50,000- to 60,000-square-feet complex designed to create interest and enthusiasm in the University through a high-tech and interactive experience and serve as the epicenter for academic, cultural and social activities,” a recent news release stated.

President Livingstone sees the new center as a spot that will be beneficial to the Baylor community, as well as to prospective students and their families.

“Each year, more than 50,000 prospective students and their families visit campus and Waco tourism has grown to more than 2.6 million visitors annually,” Livingstone said in the email. “The Hurd Welcome Center will be a wonderful addition to our campus, and we are immensely grateful to Mark and Paula for their transformational gift and support of the campaign’s launch.”

Frisco junior Cheyenne Atchison serves as a tour guide at Baylor and is excited about this new planned addition to campus.

“This new visitor’s center will be able to show prospective students and parents what they can expect from Baylor,” Atchison said. “From the minute they step on campus, they will gain not only a technologically advanced and interactive experience, but also feel the sense of community surrounding our campus.”

Atchison said she believes that the Hurd Welcome Center will benefit student workers and Baylor visitors alike, and she can’t wait to see the university’s vision for this space come alive.

“As a campus tour guide, I’m even more excited for the visitor’s center because as student workers, we spend a lot of time in the current visitor’s center, whether it be welcoming guests, answering phone calls or giving tours,” Atchison said. “The new Hurd Welcome Center will be even more welcoming for both tour guides and visitors, since it will have the physical capacity to serve all of our needs.”

Livingstone said she is grateful for contributions to the recent Give Light campaign and sees that donations will be used to benefit the Baylor campus and community.

“This is an extraordinary moment for our university, and I am grateful for a Baylor Family that cares deeply for our students and gives light to the mission we pursue every day,” Livingstone said in the email.