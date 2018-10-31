Lah and Bendeck ready for ITA Championships

By Noah Torr | Broadcast Reporter

After withdrawing from the ITA Regional tournament last weekend, men’s tennis duo sophomore Sven Lah and senior Jimmy Bendeck are ready for the ITA Fall Championships next Wednesday.

Lah and Bendeck went 3-0 at the ITA Regionals before retiring before the semi-finals because of the tightness in Lah’s back. Bendeck said it was the right move for them to pull out before playing since they had already clinched their spot in the Championships.

“We were very disappointed, Sven [Lah] more than me,” Bendeck said. “He felt that he was letting me down but being healthy and making sure we’re ready for the spring season is what’s important. Not playing that match was a good decision.”

Lah and Bendeck are the only doubles team competing in the Championships while senior Will Little and Lah will represent the Bears in singles play.

Bendeck said he believes he and Lah have the ability to win it all in Arizona now that they’re both 100 percent healthy.

“[Lah and I are] going to be on this wall,” Bedeck said. “Sven [Lah] and I have had a very up and down relationship, especially at the beginning of his time here. But because of those issues, we know how to treat each other now. That’s why we were successful in All-Americans, and that’s why we’ll be successful going forward.”

Both the men and women travel to Arizona next week to compete in the ITA Fall Championships.