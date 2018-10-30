The ‘Running’ Dead: Locals participate in Zombie Run to benefit animal shelter

By Caroline Waterhouse | Broadcast Reporter

Fuzzy Friends Rescue hosted their sixth annual Zombie Run 5K on Saturday. The non-profit animal shelter provides food, home and medical care to homeless dogs and cats of Waco.

Participants came in their best zombie attire and even some dogs looked a little undead.

Several organizations came out to support the cause, including Baylor fraternity Pi Kappa Phi.

“It’s an easy way to get involved in the community, it’s a great event, the people that put it on are amazing. Fuzzy Friends is a great event,” said Granite Bay, Calif., senior Micheal Grace, Pi Kapp Philanthropy chair.

The event hosted awards and recognitions for best costumes and tricks as runners trickled in from the trail. The non-profit organization benefits from donations to provide a safe and equipped shelter for the animals.

For race attendees Lucy McCann and her mother, they said they support Fuzzy Friends and have even adopted a few of their training dogs from the shelter.

Race attendees Jordanna Woosley and Brent Martinez brought their rescue dogs to and said, “I’d say definitely go for rescues, these guys are both rescues from different situations, they can make great dogs.”

With spooky season coming to a close, you can still look, adopt, or find more information on Fuzzy Friends‘ website to see how to help out the small animals.