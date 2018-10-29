Cancer survivors, students kick off Relay for Life

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

The McLennan County American Cancer Society celebrated its annual kick-off party for Relay for Life on Friday. Students, families and cancer survivors came together to take part in a trunk or treat party for the start of the fundraising season.

Baylor’s Relay for Life committee and McLennan County American Cancer society have now combined and partnered together. Relay for Life is the number one fundraising event for the American Cancer Society.

Dean Gerasta, committee chair for Relay for Life said the event is, “typically a six to 12 hour celebration of those who’ve won the fight against cancer … it’s to show our support to those who are currently fighting cancer and to honor survivors of cancer.”

Fundraiser and race proceeds go toward cancer patient’s treatment and transportation to their treatments. According to its website, the American Cancer Society’s goal is to allow cancer patients treatments go as seamlessly as possbile and to aid them in any way they need.

Gerasta said the trunk or treat kick-off party was part of the organization’s first relay week of the semester. The next relay week will be the week before the Relay for Life race in the spring.

Relay for Life will take place at the Extraco Events Center on March 30, 2019. For more information, reach out to Tara Krueger at tara.krueger@cancer.org or 254=723-4244, or visit the Relay for Life website.