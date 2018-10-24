Volleyball earns fourth straight victory over TCU

By Francesca Maietta | Reporter

Baylor volleyball took on TCU for the second time this season Wednesday in Forth Worth and took home a five-set victory.

In the first set back-to-back blocks by the Bears forced a TCU timeout with a score of 10-5 with Baylor on top. A service ace by Baylor junior defensive specialist Tara Wulf brought them to set point at 24-16. Junior middle blocker Shelly Fanning ended the opening set with a kill to give the Bears a 25-17 opening set victory.

In the second set, the Bears struggled offensively in opening the frame which caused them to call for a timeout at 13-7 with the Horned Frogs on top. An attack error forced Baylor’s second timeout at 16-9 with TCU still in the lead. TCU remained in the lead the entire set and the Bears ended the set with an attack error as the match was evened at one game apiece.

In the third set, the Bears started out with a strong lead with a score of 5-1. A block by senior outside hitter Aniah Philo kept Baylor at a five-point advantage. Back-to-back aces by Fanning and a Philo kill forced a TCU timeout at 11-3 with the Bears on top. Philo hit the set point and the third set went to the Bears with a final score of 25-15.

Sophomore outside hitter Yossiana Pressley put away her 24th kill of the night in the fourth set, but the Horned Frogs still had a slight lead at 13-11. Two attack errors from Baylor forced for them to call their first timeout. After two straight blocks by the Bears, the teams tied yet again at 19. Wulf tied her career-high with her third ace of the match which called for a TCU timeout with Baylor in the lead 21-20. TCU took the fourth set with a final score of 26-24 to send the match to a decisive fifth set.

Wulf hit a career-high fourth service ace in the fifth set which gave the Bears a nice starting three-point advantage. Pressley hit her 30th kill in the fifth set, giving her her third 30 kill match of the season. Junior outside hitter Gia Milana extended Baylor’s lead with a kill, putting the score at 12-8. Baylor kept their blocks strong and their kills high the remainder of the set and took the fifth set with a final score of 15-8.

This was the Bears’ fourth five-set match win of the season. Baylor swept the Horned Frogs for the second-straight year and currently have four straight wins over them.

The Bears will take on Kansas at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.