Sigma Chi kicks off Derby Days philanthropy week with dog-themed event

By Caroline Waterhouse | Broadcast Reporter

Sigma Chi kicked off their annual Derby Days week to support their philanthropy, the Huntsman Cancer Institute, on Monday.

The opening ceremony, called Derby Doggies, invited dog lovers to Fountain Mall to listen to music, eat barbeque and Pokey-O’s and play with the pups.

“We’re really hoping on getting as many people out here as we can, that’s my main goal for this event,” said Mansfield junior, Kolton Fletcher, Sigma Chi’s philanthropy chair.

Throughout the week, sororities at Baylor will compete in activities such as flag football, sand volleyball, dodgeball and a 5K run, where they will receive points. By the end of the week, the sorority with the most points wins $2,500 for their own philanthropy.

Brenham senior Jarrett Sumbera, Sigma Chi president said, “I mean the dogs are an easy thing … this is the best event honestly.”