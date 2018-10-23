Men’s golf concludes fall schedule with seventh place finish at Royal Oaks

Ben Everett | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s golf finished in seventh place at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Carrollton with a 36-over-par 876 performance over the two-day tournament.

The event, which featured 14 teams, was held at Maridoe Golf Club for the first time due to flooding at Royal Oaks in Dallas.

Oklahoma State finished in first with a 13-under par score while North Carolina State (+19), SMU (+23), Arkansas (+27) and Pepperdine (+33) rounded out the top five.

Baylor junior Cooper Dossey finished in 21st place with a score of 9-over par 219. Junior Colin Kober scored the Bears’ best individual round with 1-under 69 during Tuesday’s second round.

The Bears made two eagles in the second round. Dossey notched an eagle on the 15th hole and senior Garrett May picked up an eagle on the 17th hole.

Baylor has concluded its fall schedule and will begin their spring schedule on Feb. 17 at the All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Texas.