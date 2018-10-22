AXO advocates domestic abuse awareness

Maya Butler | Reporter

The women of Alpha Chi Omega are spreading domestic violence awareness this week with the Love Shouldn’t Hurt campaign.

Sorority members kicked off the campaign by hosting a Nothing Bundt Women Empowerment booth on Fountain Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, which is to be followed by Donut Let Love Hurt on Tuesday, Positivi-Tea on Wednesday and Cup of Prevention on Thursday at Common Grounds. Friday will end the campaign with Paws the Violence at Fountain Mall, where puppies will make an adorable appearance. Each day, members will pass out free food or drinks while handing out resources and information for anyone involved in an abusive relationship or who has been sexually assaulted.

One in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. In addition, rape is the most under-reported crime with 63 percent of sexual assaults not reported to police.

Domestic violence awareness serves as the national philanthropy of Alpha Chi Omega, with members of the chapter at Baylor working locally with the Waco Family Abuse Center, which provides a variety of services for victims of domestic violence. All proceeds from T-shirts, which sell for $12, will go toward the Waco Family Abuse Center.

Fort Worth senior Cailee Adams, vice president of philanthropy, explained what Alpha Chi Omega hopes students walk away with.

“We hope that everyone can learn to recognize when someone is not giving them the type of love they deserve,” Adams said. “I also think it is important to raise up this next generation with the knowledge of what true consent and respect is while continuing to raise awareness in the current generation.”

Adams also advised both men and women to look out for one another.

“If you see something, be willing to speak up,” Adams said. “Even if you’re uncomfortable, even if it’s a little scary to question someone you don’t know …you should try to be there for each other and bring it up to them.”

At the conclusion of the week, Alpha Chi Omega will host its second block party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Fountain Mall. Nashville indie band No Coast will perform live for students. Attendees can participate in pumpkin painting to get into the fall spirit, enter raffles, compete for prizes and receive body art from a henna artist. The Mix, Chick-fil-A and Pokey O’s will make an appearance to satisfy hungry students.

Edinburg sophomore Gila Canales, a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, partnered with Alpha Chi Omega on Monday to pass out pink pins for her sorority’s national philanthropy — Breast Cancer Education and Awareness. Canales explained the implications behind both causes sharing the same month.

“Recently, and in the past years, we’ve been really trying to bring this idea of Panhellenic unity amongst all of the sororities,” Canales said. “Doing it together just brings more awareness to the fact that both of these things exist.”