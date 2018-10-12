Brothers Under Christ: Beta Upsilon Chi to host annual Island Party on campus

By Maya Butler | Reporter

Students will be whisked away to a faraway island during Beta Upsilon Chi’s 18th annual Island Party at 8 p.m. Saturday on Fountain Mall.

The Christian fraternity known as BYX has planned various fun-fueled activities for this year’s party — students can cool off from the hot Texas sun by going on water slides, jumping into a foam pit, competing against other players in a round of bubble ball soccer and more. At night, BYX will also provide free Shorty’s pizza and have a DJ to entertain attendees with upbeat music.

Interfraternity Council, student government and other sponsors have pitched in this year to help the fraternity’s plans come to fruition. Since the start of the week, BYX members have promoted the upcoming party by advertising on campus billboards and by selling T-shirts for $12.50 at Penland, Memorial and East Village dining halls. All proceeds will go toward the Waco Humane Society and Living Water International.

Houston junior Brett Randall, BYX vice president, explained how raising funds for both organizations reflected the fraternity’s main principle of Christian fellowship.

“We’re Brothers Under Christ,” Randall said. “I think we’re called to serve in various aspects — it’s kind of nice to do God’s work and serve our community.”

The founders of BYX at The University of Texas at Austin began the tradition of the Island Party as a way for them to announce the formation of the organization in 1985. Subsequently, the year 2000 marked both the founding of the Iota chapter of BYX at Baylor and the university’s first Island Party.

In previous years, BYX has invited bands such as Green River Ordinance, Rush of Fools and Addison Road to perform live music for audiences, but this time the fraternity decided to fully embrace the island theme with three inflated water slides. Members also moved Island Party back on campus to make the event more available to students — last year, Island Party took place at Touchdown Alley, an area near McLane Stadium.

Katy senior Andrew Alfaro, president of BYX, mentioned how Island Party works toward providing Baylor students with a good time — minus the alcohol and other festivities that “aren’t particular in glorifying to God.”

“So we’re hoping what we can do is that people can come down and party, have a good time and not need all the other negative aspects that a lot of other off-campus parties are associated with,” Alfaro said. “That’s our whole initiative with this.”