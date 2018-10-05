Soccer picks up first ever win over West Virginia

By Adam Gibson | Sports Writer

No. 24-ranked Baylor soccer finished off a scoreless regulation with a golden goal in the 95th minute over No. 16-ranked West Virginia Friday night in Morgantown, WV. This was the first win ever for the Bears over West Virginia and extended the Baylor winning streak to three games.

West Virginia led the Bears in the first half with 10 shots, only allowing the Bears to take one shot through 45 minutes. Mountaineer sophomore forward Lauren Segalla headed both teams with five shots alone with one of those on goal. Baylor fell behind West Virginia in all categories by the end of the match, facing large deficits in shots (19-4), shots on goal (9-2) and corners (11-2).

With all the shots on goal, the difference came down to sophomore goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt making a career-high nine saves in goal and working her third-straight shutout in goal. The shutout was also Wandt’s seventh on the season.

Scoring finally happened in the 95th minute for the Bears, with Baylor taking a free kick just inside of the midfield line. Wandt moved upfield for the Bears to take the kick, serving a deep ball that entered a scrum of Baylor and West Virginia defenders. The ball was headed out by senior defender Sarah King, where junior forward Camryn Wendlandt broke free to the left side of the box. Wendlandt was able to net the golden goal, giving the Bears a 1-0 victory.

The goal by Wendlandt was her fifth on the season and she joined freshman midfielder Giuliana Cunningham to score two or more game-winning goals this season.

With the win being big for Baylor since it was their first ever over the Mountaineers, it was also the first time West Virginia has ever lost at home in a Big 12 conference match in Morgantown. The Mountaineers entered the match 24-0-2 all-time in home conference matches, with one of those two ties earned by Baylor back in 2012 in WVU’s first season in the Big 12.

Baylor finishes its road trip its final road match of the 2018 regular season against the Iowa State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ames, Iowa.