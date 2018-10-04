Baylor report shows increase in motor theft, hate crimes, drug abuse

By Raegan Turner | Staff Writer

The Baylor University 2018 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, which outlines policies, statistics and safety practices of the university, was released on Monday by the Clery Compliance Office. Included in this report is a breakdown of crime on Baylor campuses, known as the 2018 Baylor University Clery crime statistics.

Findings reflect an increase of specific offenses related to students attending Baylor’s main campus. Motor vehicle theft more than doubled, rising from seven counts in 2016 to 15 in 2017. Offenses related to drug abuse doubled from 24 in 2016 to 48 in 2017. In addition, three hate crimes reported in 2017 included on-campus student housing race biased criminal mischief, on-campus student housing race biased intimidation and public property sexual orientation biased intimidation.

Alcohol related offenses and sexual assault crimes have decreased, possibly aided by heightened awareness and prevention efforts by the university such as increased security, implementation of the 105 recommendations and required online education.

The protection of students from campus crime continues to be a primary concern for Baylor despite the decreased levels of various offenses.

Chief Brad Wigtil of the Baylor Police Department iterates this sentiment in the preface of the report.

“We will never become complacent in the responsibility that has been given us to safeguard the calling God has on the lives’ of our students, faculty and staff. We continually endeavor to enhance our services to the Baylor community through outstanding training, adding and enhancing safety programs, and gaining efficiencies through program reviews,” Wigtil said in the preface.

This information was made public in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, which was enacted after Lehigh University student, Jeanne Clery, was raped and murdered in a residence hall on campus in 1986.

Baylor’s main campus, the Louise Herrington School of Nursing, the Diana R. Garland Waco School of Social Work, the Diana R. Garland Houston School of Social Work, the Austin Executive MBA Program, the Dallas Executive MBA Program, and the Baylor in New York Program were all reviewed and disclosed in the final report.

Printed copies of the Baylor University 2018 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report are available online on the Baylor Department of Public Safety website and upon request by contacting the BDPS at (254)710-2222.