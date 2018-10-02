Professors inspire parents at Last Lectures during Family Weekend

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

Coming from all across the country, parents made their way to Baylor’s Family Weekend last Friday and Saturday to see their children after a long 6 weeks of being apart.

The first event to kick off the weekend was Last Lectures. This event comes from the book “The Last Lecture,” which is full of inspiration and wise words. Baylor took its own twist on the book and invited four professors to share insight and wisdom with parents and students.

Senior lecturer in the chemistry department, Dr. Vanessa Castleberry, said events like Last Lectures enrich her experience as a teacher and give her a chance to see a deeper side to students outside of the classroom.

“I tend to fall in love with them [students],” Castleberry said. “You think you would’nt have room for them, then you fall in love with the next one”.

Seeing genuine professors such as Castleberry, can give parents a sense of relief. Parents had the opportunity to see Baylor up close and personal and how the university prides itself on not just teaching students, but about creating well-rounded people too.

Mr. and Mrs. Cranney, new Baylor parents, said Baylor has set itself apart from any other college.

“Baylor has provided us a opportunity to engage with the professors of the school and hear from them and how they see their role and take care of the kids,” Mrs. Cranney said.