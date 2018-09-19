Bolt Boutique brings boho vibes to downtown Waco

By Emma Whitaker | Broadcast Reporter

Ashley Futris, owner and co-creator of Bolt Boutique, has brought Austin vibes to Waco.

Futris said Bolt is unique in the way it appeals specifically to college students, and that it stemmed from her and her sister’s metal art company called Cactus Rose.

“This location was showed to us, and all the piece fell into place, and we were like ‘OK, it’s a sign, let’s just do it,'” Futris said.

Surrounding Bolt’s new location downtown are multiple new stores. Waco is brimming with new activity, and Futris said she is excited to be apart of it.

While Futris grew up in Waco, she has lived in Houston and Dallas as well. Now that she’s back, she said she’s grateful to be a part of Waco’s growth.