Secret Chef opens second location near Baylor

By Kennedy Dendy | Broadcast Reporter

Billy Garrett is the founder of Secret Chef, a business designed to provide home-cooked meals to your business, organization or to take home with you. Garrett’s company has recently opened a new location on Baylor’s campus.

Located on 1400 Speight Suite E, Secret Chef provides a convenient option for the Baylor and Waco community to receive catering services or prepared, home-cooked meals in-store. Garrett manages and prepares food for both locations and balances his time between the two.

“It’s tricky,” Garrett said. “It’s getting up early between 4 and 5 a.m. Our store opens at 7 a.m. at the main location, and the Baylor location opens at 10 a.m. We have catering jobs every day from Baylor Athletics to corporate events that we take care of, plus the stores that we have to fill each day with fresh food for you to buy.”

A third-generation Wacoan, Garrett’s Secret Chef company has been in service for a decade.

“We have brought lots of good food to the community for a long time,” Garrett said. “Secret Chef is 10 years old. We’ve just recently opened down here at Baylor. We are hoping to reach the Baylor area and downtown community and bring good food to them, which is closer to their neighborhood.”

Garrett said the process couldn’t be easier for those looking for a meal from Secret Chef, and the company can also be found through Waitr and Sic’em Delivery.

“The great thing is that you don’t have to order,” Garrett said. “You just come in the store, walk in, open the refrigerator and grab the food you want and take it home. Just come in, take it home and warm it up.”

Secret Chef also has a variety of fit meals, typically in green containers, for those looking to lose weight or for those who just want to eat right.

“Just stop by and see us,” Garrett said. “You don’t have to order. Just come and grab enough food for two or three days. It’ll keep you out of the grocery store and out of the hot kitchen.”

For hours and more information about Secret Chef Waco, you can go to the company’s website.