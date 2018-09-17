What to do in Waco: Sept. 18-21

By
Thomas Moran
-
Liesje Powers | Multimedia Editor

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Dr Pepper Hour | 3 – 4 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center

The BU Union Board is sponsoring this week’s Dr Pepper hour.

Dear Edwina | 1 – 2:30 p.m. | Waco Hall

The Baylor Theatre kicked off its 2018-19 season with Dear Edwina and will close the show Tuesday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Volleyball vs. Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | Ferrell Center

Baylor’s volleyball team will take on the Texas Tech Riders who the Baylor team beat twice last season.

Open Mic Night at Common Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m.

Common Grounds is hosting its weekly open mic night. Musical artists and poets are welcome to perform. Slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Johnny Joe Ramos | 8 p.m | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill

Local artist Johnny Joe Ramos will perform at the Backyard, which offers barbecue, burgers, appetizers and more.

Friday, Sept. 21


Incredibles 2 | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center

Don’t have Friday night plans? The Union Board will host its weekly Sundown Session. This week will feature two showings of “Incredibles 2.”

