Waco police respond to multiple car burglaries near 9th Street

By Melanie Pace | Broadcast Reporter

San Antonio junior James Greenwood said he and his roommate woke up Tuesday morning in their house on 9th Street to find both of their cars had been broken into overnight.

“They took my roommate’s checkbook, they took my wallet and they took some cash I had in my center console,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood said several of his neighbors experienced similar car break-ins on the same night.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department said crimes like this are considered crimes of opportunity.

“Criminals know that when Baylor is back in school the opportunity for them to go out and perpetrate their crimes is there,” Swanton said. “There’s more opportunity because there are more targets.”

Swanton said the public can help to prevent crimes like this by keeping valuables “out of sight” and “watching out for each other.”

“Get used to putting your book bags, laptops, iPads and electronics in the trunk where they can’t be seen,” Swanton said. “If something looks suspicious, keep an eye on it.”

Swanton said criminals can be in and out of a car within thirty seconds if a car door is left unlocked.

“Typically, what you’ll see is the criminal is looking for something they can take very easily, with the least amount of trouble, and without raising any suspicion,” Swanton said.

Greenwood said his roommate realized something was up when he saw his car door was not closed all the way. When he got in the car “everything was torn out of all the compartments.”

To prevent future break-ins, Greenwood said he wants to install cameras and automatic lights.